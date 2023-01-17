Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) received a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €45.30 ($49.24) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.1 %

ETR:DRW3 traded down €0.45 ($0.49) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €40.60 ($44.13). 4,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.95. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €38.20 ($41.52) and a twelve month high of €57.75 ($62.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $349.16 million and a P/E ratio of 21.83.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

