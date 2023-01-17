Dundee Securities Boosts Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target to C$11.00

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Dundee Securities from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Dundee Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of DPMLF opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.43. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 9.28%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.