Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Up 321.4% in December

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 321.4% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Dune Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Dune Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Dune Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,785. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Dune Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

