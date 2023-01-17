Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dynasil Co. of America Price Performance

DYSL remained flat at $2.60 during trading on Tuesday. Dynasil Co. of America has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

