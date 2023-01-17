Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 36.50%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $63.62.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGBN. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 34.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 39.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

