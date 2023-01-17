Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Up 535.1% in December

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 535.1% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. 2,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,878. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $191,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $218,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 54.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $268,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.