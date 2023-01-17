eCash Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $573.84 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eCash has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,155.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.26 or 0.00587381 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00211462 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00042545 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000600 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,281,998,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,282,017,173,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
