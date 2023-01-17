ECOMI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $253.65 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ECOMI has a market cap of $253.65 million and $739,202.27 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003070 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00432140 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,478.73 or 0.30333013 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.65 or 0.00756835 BTC.
ECOMI Token Profile
ECOMI is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
