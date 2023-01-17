EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the December 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 481. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDRVF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on EDP Renováveis from €20.10 ($21.85) to €23.90 ($25.98) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EDP Renováveis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EDP Renováveis from €24.50 ($26.63) to €23.00 ($25.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

