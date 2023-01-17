Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.7 %

EW stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,800 shares of company stock worth $6,621,324 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

