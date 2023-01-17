Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.63.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$11.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.87 and a 1 year high of C$15.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58.

Insider Activity

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$284.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$1,254,311.42.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

