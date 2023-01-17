Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Electromed Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE ELMD opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.07 million, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.48. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

