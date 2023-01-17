Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Electromed Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE ELMD opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.07 million, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.48. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.
About Electromed
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromed (ELMD)
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.