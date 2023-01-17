Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock opened at $361.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.54.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,624 shares of company stock worth $100,127,414 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

