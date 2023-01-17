ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $59.29 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $59.29 million and $449.31 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00018080 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00233138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.29642843 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $449.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

