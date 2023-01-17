Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Up to $12.34

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $12.80. Embraer shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 27,364 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ERJ. TheStreet lowered Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 154.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,035,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,705,000 after purchasing an additional 493,818 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 4.8% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Embraer by 152.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,803 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Embraer by 148.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.