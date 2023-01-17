Enegra (EGX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.79 Million (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $14.88 billion and $1.79 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for $175.07 or 0.00825539 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enegra (EGX) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00429095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.43 or 0.30119288 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.00762833 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 178.6021241 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,870,341.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enegra (EGX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enegra (EGX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.