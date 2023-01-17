Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the December 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:EPSN remained flat at $6.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,033. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $145.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 39.03% and a net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $21.24 million for the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

(Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.