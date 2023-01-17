Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.13.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.79. Equifax has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $253.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

