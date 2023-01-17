ETF Store Inc. Has $19.23 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 16.8% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $401.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,233. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $467.08.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

