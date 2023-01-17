ETF Store Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

ETF Store Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,409 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 278,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,377. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.47.

