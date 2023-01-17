Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.18. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $57,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

