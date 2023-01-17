Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Short Interest Up 1,618.8% in December

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, an increase of 1,618.8% from the December 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Evo Acquisition Stock Performance

Evo Acquisition stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,288. Evo Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 275,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the period.

About Evo Acquisition

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

