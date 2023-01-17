Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €28.00 ($30.43) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVK. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.83) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.10 ($20.76) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($16.30) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($25.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Shares of EVK traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €19.71 ($21.42). 849,139 shares of the stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($29.11) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($35.84). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.97.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

