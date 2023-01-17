Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,472,003 shares in the company, valued at $31,525,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,344.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,472,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,525,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $604,050 over the last 90 days. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify Stock Down 2.1 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the second quarter worth approximately $54,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 452.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 754,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth $10,382,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Expensify by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 512,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

EXFY opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $614.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.85. Expensify has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $42.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

