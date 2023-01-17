Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of EXE traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$566.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$6.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$308.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$312.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Extendicare Company Profile

EXE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

(Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Articles

