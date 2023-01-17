Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.11

Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 1367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Far Peak Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 200.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

