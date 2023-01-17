Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) is Barnett & Company Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage accounts for 3.6% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.38% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,729.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 370.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:AGM traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $124.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,797. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.25.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM)
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
- Is Visa Stock About To Hit An All Time High?
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.