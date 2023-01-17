Filecoin Trading Up 26.3% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.76 or 0.00022299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $207.99 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 359,805,544 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

