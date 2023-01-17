First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) is Arena Investors LP’s 6th Largest Position

Arena Investors LP raised its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the period. First Horizon comprises about 3.5% of Arena Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arena Investors LP owned about 0.06% of First Horizon worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 20.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,554 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 10.3% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,892,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,260 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 227.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773,903 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 32.7% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,518 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.1 %

First Horizon stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,611. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

