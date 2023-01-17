First National Trust Co Acquires 1,009 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.54. 40,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,251. The firm has a market cap of $243.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

