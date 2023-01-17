First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Joseph upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.14.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

TSE FM traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.82. The stock has a market cap of C$20.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

