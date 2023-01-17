First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stake Cut by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 2.1% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,737,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,253,000 after buying an additional 129,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,555,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.18. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $56.56.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.