First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.01 and last traded at $51.01. Approximately 351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 101,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
