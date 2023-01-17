First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.01 and last traded at $51.01. Approximately 351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 101,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,651,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,326,000 after acquiring an additional 165,312 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.