First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the December 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFEU. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RFEU stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $75.31.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend
