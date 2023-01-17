Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.10

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 65685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75.

Insider Activity at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock worth $1,734,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 59,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.