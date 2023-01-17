Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$200.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.63.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $146.69 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.06.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.