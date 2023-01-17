FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIN traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,433. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

