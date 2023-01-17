Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Trading Down 0%

Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.88. Approximately 7,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 19,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80.

Institutional Trading of Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETL. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

