FUNToken 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One FUNToken token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $77.76 million and $1.43 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

