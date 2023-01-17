Future plc (FUTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,535 ($18.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,466 ($42.29). The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,520.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,396.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,507.88.
In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 8,352 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.42), for a total value of £105,569.28 ($128,821.57).
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.
