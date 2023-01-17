Future plc (FUTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Future Stock Performance

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,535 ($18.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,466 ($42.29). The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,520.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,396.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,507.88.

Insider Activity at Future

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 8,352 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.42), for a total value of £105,569.28 ($128,821.57).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Future Company Profile

FUTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Future from GBX 1,975 ($24.10) to GBX 1,850 ($22.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Future from GBX 2,852 ($34.80) to GBX 2,621 ($31.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.66) to GBX 2,600 ($31.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.51) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,392.75 ($29.20).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

