G999 Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,743.31 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00080790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00057755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024233 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000259 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000209 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

