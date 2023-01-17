Gala Trading Up 28.2% This Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $349.44 million and $623.56 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official website is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

