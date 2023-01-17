GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 5.9% Higher

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.69. 125,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,158,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in GameStop by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GameStop by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.