Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 5.8%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 57,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,606,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $951.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of -1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,779,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 238,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,508,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 238,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,058,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 610,028 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Further Reading

