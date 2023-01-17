Gas (GAS) Tops One Day Volume of $6.32 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. Gas has a market capitalization of $142.65 million and $6.32 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00011367 BTC on major exchanges.
Gas Token Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
