GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, an increase of 204.8% from the December 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,137.0 days.

GB Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GBGPF remained flat at $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. GB Group has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $5.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

Get GB Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBGPF has been the subject of several research reports. Investec upgraded GB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.37) to GBX 515 ($6.28) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on GB Group from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 570 ($6.96) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

See Also

