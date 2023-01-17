General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 235.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GAM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.80. 1,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,938. General American Investors has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66.

General American Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

In other news, insider Anang K. Majmudar bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $32,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 2,399 shares of company stock valued at $59,942 over the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in General American Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in General American Investors by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in General American Investors by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in General American Investors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 331,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

