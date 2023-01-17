Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in December

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Givaudan Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GVDNY traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 62,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.39. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $92.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GVDNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,146.67.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

