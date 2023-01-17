Gladstone Land Co. (LANDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LANDO opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $27.95.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Land (LANDO)
- 2 Hot Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- $2,000 at Alphabet’s YouTube Purchase: You’d Be Up This Much.
- Michael Burry is Bearish on Stocks Again and Heres Why
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.