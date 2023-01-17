Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of GLBZ stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

